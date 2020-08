Packers head coach hopes world can come together like a team

Site staff by Site staff

Instead of practicing today, the Packers had real conversations. Not about what route to run or who they should block, the team came together for one goal: Help make change in the world.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.