Packers get Rodgers some protection in the sixth round, selecting OG Runyan out of Michigan

The Packers are getting some help on the offensive line, selecting offensive guard Jon Runyan in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Runyan comes to Green Bay from Michigan, and his dad also played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN, “Runyan started at left tackle the past two seasons, but he has also played right tackle and right guard. He has below-average length for a tackle and projects best at guard. He tested well in areas that correlate with success for interior offensive linemen at the combine. His 40 time, short shuttle and broad jump results were all above-average for a guard.”

Runyan is the 192nd pick overall.

