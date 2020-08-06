Green Bay Packers’ first two home games of 2020 season to happen without fans

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will not have fans for the team’s first two home games this season.

The Packers announced that due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on the Green Bay community, Wisconsin, and the country Lambeau Field will be empty for the team’s first two home games. Those games are September 20 against the Lions and October 5 versus the Falcons.

No fans for the first 2 games at Lambeau #Packers #GoPackGo https://t.co/cRJIr63vIC — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) August 6, 2020



“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.”

The team’s third home game is Nov. 1 against the Vikings, but Packers officials said whether or not fans will be able to attend will be dependent on the status of the pandemic.

In addition to games happening without fans, all other public areas of Lambeau Field will be closed during home games. That includes parking lots, the Packers Hall of Fame and the Packers Pro Shop, among other things.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments