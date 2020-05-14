Packers finalize 2020 preseason schedule

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the fourth straight season, Green Bay will open up the preseason at Lambeau Field. The Packers will kick things off against the Cardinals on Aug. 15 at noon.

The following Saturday they’ll host the Browns at 3 p.m. and close out the preseason with road trips to New York and Kansas City.

Saturday, Aug. 15 – Arizona Cardinals – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Cleveland Browns – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29 – at New York Giants – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 7 p.m.

All Packers preseason games will be televised on the Packers TV Network.

