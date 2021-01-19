Packers fan comes up with special “Sea Shanty” for Packers ahead of NFC Championship game

A Packers fan is showing his support for the team with a creative Packers-themed Sea Shanty.

The Packers shared Joseph Salvo’s song on its Twitter account on Monday.

“Oh go you #Packers go!” This will be stuck in your head for weeks! ???? (??: TikTok duet with Joseph Salvo) pic.twitter.com/Dg85nxcbNy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2021

“Soon, may the Riodgers man come to bring us points, he’ll pass and run. With Adams, Tonyan, williams and Jones, we’ll all cheer ‘Go Pack Go!'” the lyrics read. Sea Shanties have been gaining popularity online recently. The songs are especially popular on the TikTok app where people come up with their own sea songs.

The Packers will host the Buccaneers at Lambeau at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. The winner will head to the Super Bowl. Fans can watch the game on FOX. Certain season ticket holders can buy tickets to the game on Wednesday.

