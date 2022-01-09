Packers fall in season finale, await Divisional opponent

by Kyle Jones

DETROIT, Mich. – The Packers’ regular season did not end the way the team wanted to, as they fell to Detroit, 37-30.

The loss moves the Packers’ record to 13-4. The team has already clinched the NFC North Championship and a first-round bye, and will now await their Divisional round opponent.

Aaron Rodgers had another strong showing, passing for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was benched at halftime for Jordan Love.

Sunday’s game also saw the return of star tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari had not played in over a year due to a torn ACL.

It was Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who made the difference Sunday with 8 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. St. Brown’s brother Equamineous plays for Green Bay.

The Packers are off next week, as they await the results of the first round of playoff games. The team is guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

