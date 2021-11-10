Packers face $300K fine over COVID-19 protocols; Rodgers, Lazard also facing fines

Matt Ludtke Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts as he leaves the field after during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-10.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are being fined $300,000 for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The report comes after news broke last week that Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19. The MVP missed Sunday’s game due to the positive test.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said last week he was “100 percent confident” the organization was following the NFL’s coronavirus protocols inside the football facility.

Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard are both facing fines of $14,650, ESPN reported.

Packers fined $300,000 for COVID violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard each fined $14,650, per @RobDemovsky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

The NFL says it is fining Rodgers and Lazard for attending a Halloween party while unvaccinated, a violation of the league’s policy limiting activities among unvaccinated players.

NFL confirms ESPN report ,states #Packers receive $300,000 club fine and also two player fines. The NFL also fined Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard $14,650 each for attending the Halloween party while unvaccinated according to the discipline schedule negotiated by the NFL & NFLPA. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 10, 2021

Rodgers is expected to make his return to the field this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

After his comments about vaccines on the Pat McAfee Show last week created national headlines, Rodgers went back on the show Tuesday to apologize to those who felt he misled them. He maintained his decision to not get vaccinated was the best course of action for him.

