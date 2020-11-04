Packers extend indefinite hold on hosting fans at Lambeau Field

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are extending the indefinite hold on allowing fans at Lambeau Field due to COVID-19.

The extension means no fans will be allowed at the stadium for the Nov. 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.”

As COVID-19 continues to surge in the Green Bay area and throughout Wisconsin, the team will change course if there is “a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates.”

If the team can host fans at a later date, season ticket holders who opted for the chance to buy tickets will be given instructions about the process.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, masks will also be installed on the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues in front of the Lambeau Field Atrium to encourage mask wearing and support frontline workers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.