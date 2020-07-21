Packers expect no more than 10,000-12,000 fans at home games

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans.

That’s assuming spectators are allowed at all. The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy revealed Tuesday the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played.

Murphy said he believes the Packers are well positioned to handle this pandemic. He noted the team has a corporate reserve fund totaling $411 million.

On Tuesday, Packers season ticket holders were sent a questionnaire, some via email and others via standard mail, formally asking them to choose whether they’d like to “opt in” or “opt out” for an opportunity to purchase tickets this season.

All season ticket holders will maintain their season-ticket-holder status and their existing seats, and their ticket package will remain in place for next season, the team said.

