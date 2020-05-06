Packers establish minority coaching fellowship

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are trying to help young and aspiring minority coaches opportunities in the NFL.

In a news release Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur announced the organization has established a minority coaching fellowship, which will be a yearlong, full-time position.

LaFleur said former wide receiver Ruvell Martin is the first hire for the fellowship.

Martin will work with the offense and assist the wide receivers during his fellowship. He played in the NFL for seven seasons, including the 2006-08 seasons with the Packers.

