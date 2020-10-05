Packers down 2 key receivers ahead of Falcon’s matchup

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers will be without their top two receivers tonight as they take on the falcons.

Green Bay’s Davante Adams announced in a tweet, which has since been deleted, that he will not be playing in tonight’s match up with Atlanta.

Allan Lazard will also not be playing as he underwent core muscle surgery last week.

The Falcon’s top two receivers, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, are listed as questionable but are expected to play tonight according to NFL Network.

The game is set to start at 7:50, about a half an hour late due to the Chiefs vs. Patriots game taking place before the Packers and Falcons matchup.

