Packers donate 5 grants worth $50K to social justice groups in Wisconsin, 2 based in Madison

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are donating five grants of $50,000 to five social justice groups throughout the state, and two of them are based in Madison.

The two Madison-based groups, Urban League of Greater Madison and 100 Black Men of Madison Inc., both offer a variety of programs geared toward promoting education, employment, health and wellness within the Black community.

“Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social injustice in our communities,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said. “We are proud to contribute to these nonprofit organizations who are working every day to create and enhance access to education and economic opportunities and develop communities where children, adults and families can grow and thrive.”

Leaders Igniting Transformation in Milwaukee, and Building Our Future and The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, both based in Kenosha, were also selected to receive $50,000 grants.

The grants are meant to support the organizations’ work to improve their communities via programs that combat racism, oppression, injustice and inequality.

