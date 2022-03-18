Packers confirm All-Pro WR Davante Adams heading to Raiders for two draft picks

by Logan Reigstad

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have confirmed they are trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders one day after reports of the move surfaced.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the team confirmed Adams is heading to Las Vegas in exchange for two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. One pick will be in the first round — 22nd overall — and the other will come in the second round — 53rd overall.

“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams. We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in the release. “He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers drafted Adams in 2014; since then, the team said he has played in 116 games, starting in 109 of them. While playing for the Green and Gold, he logged 669 receptions for a total of 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

