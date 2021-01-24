Packers come up short in comeback effort against Buccaneers in NFC Championship Game

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the Packers were stopped by the Minnesota Vikings during the game on September 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are not heading to Super Bowl LV.

Green Bay nearly pulled off its biggest postseason comeback ever, but couldn’t find a touchdown in the fourth quarter of its 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half, and had a chance to tie the game if they got a touchdown and two-point conversion when they had first-and-goal in the game’s final three minutes. Green Bay’s biggest playoff comeback is 13 points.

MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers threw one interception but was efficient in the pocket all afternoon. He threw three touchdowns to three different receivers.

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay had won the first matchup between the teams this season, and the 43-year-old was too much for Green Bay again as he heads to his record-10th Super Bowl. Brady threw three picks, including two in Green Bay territory in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers will now face the winner of the AFC Championship Game — the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills — in Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, from the Buccaneers’ home, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will air on WISC-TV.

