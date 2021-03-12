Packers collaborate with local health officials to turn Lambeau Field into community vaccination site

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lambeau Field will soon be used as a community vaccination site capable of vaccinating thousands of Wisconsinites each week.

The Packers announced Friday that they plan to partner with Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health to use the stadium for vaccinations starting March 17.

Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske said the clinic will start operations in the atrium and may expand to other parts of the stadium as supply and weather permit. Woleske said the site will start with the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people per week. That could ramp up to 10,000 people per week if supply is available.

“This is a true community effort to get shots in arms, and we couldn’t ask for better partners in this effort than Brown County Public Health and the Green Bay Packers,” Woleske said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for all who are eligible to get vaccinated, which ultimately will be our ticket out of this pandemic and back to our normal lives.”

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said using Lambeau as a vaccination site will give area residents a centralized and accessible location to get their shots. More than a dozen NFL facilities throughout the country are being used as vaccine sites.

“We are proud to be a part of this team effort, and the Packers organization remains committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We know the only way we can help bring an end to this pandemic and see Lambeau Field full of fans again is if a significant portion of our community receives the vaccine once they are eligible.”

Any residents already eligible for vaccination in Wisconsin can get theirs at the Lambeau vaccine site, but appointments are required. Eligible individuals can call 920-445-7313 to get added to an appointment waitlist.

The Lambeau vaccine site will replace Bellin Health’s clinic site on the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon clinic campus, according to a news release.

Masks will be required at all times at the vaccine clinic. Individuals will need to wait 15 minutes for symptom monitoring before leaving the site after an appointment.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that roughly 2 million more Wisconsinites will be eligible for vaccination at the end of the month. All adult Americans will be eligible for vaccination by May 1, thanks to a new directive from President Joe Biden.

