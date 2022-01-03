Packers clinch NFC’s top seed with dominant win over Vikings

by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY — For the second year in a row, the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will run through Lambeau Field.

The Packers (13-3) clinched the NFC’s top seed Sunday night in a dominant 37-10 win over the Vikings (7-9).

In one of the coldest games ever at Green Bay in the history of the rivalry, the Packers got off to a slow start and went to the second quarter up 3-0.

But Green Bay turned it on before halftime, taking a 20-3 lead into the locker room.

One week after setting the Packers’ record for career touchdown passes, Aaron Rodgers added another two to his total — one to Davante Adams and one to Allen Lazard.

The Packers close out the regular season next Sunday against the Lions in Detroit. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Packers have secured a bye in the Wild Card round.

