Packers clinch NFC North as Rodgers ties Favre’s record

by Kyle Jones

BALTIMORE — The Packers are division champions once again, after taking down Baltimore, 31-30.

Sunday’s win clinched the NFC North for Green Bay and guarantees the Packers a spot in the playoffs.

The Ravens weren’t able to shake off the loss of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ruled out before the game, but they did have a chance in the final minute when they went for a two-point conversion down 31-30 (and failed).

It was a near historic day for Aaron Rodgers, who tied Brett Favre’s record for most career regular-season touchdown passes (442) by a Packer. Rodgers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

The win moves the Packers’ record to 11-3, and they are now tied with Tampa Bay for the best record in the NFC.

Green Bay will look to bounce back in its next game when it hosts Cleveland on Christmas.

