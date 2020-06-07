Packers CEO: Wisconsin, Notre Dame at Lambeau still on

Paul Chryst

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin and Notre Dame are still planning to play their non-conference game at Lambeau Field in October, according to Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy.

In a column on the Packers’ website, Murphy wrote: “There was a report last week that erroneously stated that the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game this year would be played in South Bend rather than Lambeau Field. We have talked to representatives from both Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and they’ve confirmed that they are still planning to play the game at Lambeau Field.”

The programs announced their two-game series back in August 2017.

This year’s game is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Green Bay. The teams will have a rematch Sept. 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Wisconsin and Notre Dame haven’t played each other since 1964.

