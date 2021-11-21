Packers can’t overcome tough first half, fall to Vikings

by Kyle Jones

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Packers looked poor in the first half of Sunday’s game, and couldn’t turn things around as they lost to Minnesota, 34-31.

The Vikings were in control for almost all of the first two quarters, at one point leading 16-3.

The Packers outgained the Vikings’ offense in the first half, with 33 rushing yards compared to Minnesota’s 21 and 188 passing yards compared to Minnesota’s 162.

Green Bay turned things around in the second half and even took the lead late in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t enough, however, as a last-second field goal sealed the game for the Vikings.

The Packers still lead the NFC North, however, the team’s record is now 8-3.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.