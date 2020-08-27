Packers cancel scheduled practice in solidarity with Jacob Blake following police shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers and several other NFL teams have canceled practices in an apparent response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It appears the #Packers are standing in solidarity with the #Bucks and #Brewers Big moves from Wisconsin’s big three pic.twitter.com/gwRCFEIRwy — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) August 27, 2020

The Packers have not released a statement regarding why today’s practice was canceled, but their decision comes the day after several professional sports teams throughout the country decided to forgo their scheduled games.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers both decided against playing games scheduled for Wednesday night in protest of the Kenosha shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.