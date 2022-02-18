Packers bring Rodgers favorite Tom Clements back as QB coach

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have made their latest pitch to Aaron Rodgers in their attempt to convince him to come back for another season, bringing back an old favorite in Tom Clements as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

Clements previously served as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006 to 2011, offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 and associated head coach from 2015 to 2016.

Tom Clements brings 26 years of coaching experience, including 11 previous seasons with Green Bay from 2006-16. 5️⃣ things to know about the #Packers QBs coach ⤵️ https://t.co/UpR5F2FKN7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 18, 2022

During his first stint in Green Bay, Clements helped Rodgers lead the Packers offense to Top 10 finishes in total offensive yardage and scoring a total of nine times in 11 seasons. During that time, Rodgers was picked for six Pro Bowls and won his first two NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

Rodgers has long sung the praises of Clements, and his return could signal another peace offering or sign of commitment to Rodgers for at least one more season as the reigning back-to-back MVP weighs his future.

Rodgers has previously said he would make a decision on his future — including on whether he would retire — by late February.

Clements most recently worked as passing game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019-2020, helping quarterback Kyler Murray win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that season. He retired from coaching in January 2021, but decided to come out of retirement for a return to Green Bay.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.