Packers bounce back against Rams, win ahead of bye week

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers were able to bounce back after last week’s tough loss, taking down the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 36-28.

After not practicing all week, Aaron Rodgers was up to the challenge, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, while running for another.

Sunday’s game saw Aaron Jones and Rashan Gary return to the lineup after both recovered from injury.

Jones rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries.

The win moves Green Bay’s record to 9-3, and they remain on top of the NFC North.

The Packers are off next week, but will host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Dec. 12.

