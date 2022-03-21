Packers announce re-signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rasul Douglas is officially returning to Green Bay, the team announced Monday.
Douglas played in 12 games for the Packers last year, snagging five interceptions and returning two of them for touchdowns. He also recorded 52 tackles.
“In a short period of time, Rasul made a huge impact on the Packers with his professionalism and on-field performance,” General manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “We are excited that he is returning to Green Bay.”
Douglas signed a three-year deal worth $21 million, according to a report from NFL network’s Ian Rapoport. That could increase to a maximum of $25.5 million.
Douglas was drafted by the Eagles in 2017.
