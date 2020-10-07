Packers announce Lambeau Field has transitioned to entirely cashless payments

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers and their hospitality partner Delaware North announced on Wednesday that Lambeau Field has transitioned to entirely cashless payment systems throughout the stadium.

The change was originally intended to take place over the next few seasons but was expedited in response to the pandemic. The Packers say cashless payment will allow for shorter lines, faster transactions and less physical contact.

“When fans come to Lambeau Field, we know most of them are focused on enjoying the experience and watching the game,” said Packers director of development and hospitality Charlie Millerwise. “By shifting to cashless, we can continue building on our recent renovations aimed at making transactions throughout the stadium faster and simpler to allow fans to spend their time having fun and cheering on the Packers. As we continue to face this pandemic, expediting this transition will also help our fans and employees stay safe and healthy.”

Fans can use traditional credit or bank cards, contactless payment solutions or use free cash-to-card conversion stations offered by the stadium.

“We have been working closely with the Packers to modernize the Lambeau Field hospitality experience for convenience,” said Dustin Anderson, Delaware North Sportservice’s general manager at Lambeau Field. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are also adjusting operations to reduce points of contact to provide reassurance to fans – and going cashless is certainly an important step in that process.”

All Packers-operated businesses at Titletown are also now cashless. The changes at Lambeau Field apply to both game days and non-game days.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.