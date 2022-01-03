Packers announce finalists for 2022 Fan Hall of Fame

by Kyle Jones

Ross D. Franklin Green Bay Packers fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One lucky fan is set to be enshrined in Packers history.

Voting for the 2022 Packers Fan Hall of Fame is underway. The award, established in 1998, honors a devout and longtime Packers fan each year.

Fans nominated themselves or a friend by submitting an essay and a photo explaining why they should be recognized. Now, 10 finalists have been selected.

The finalists are:

William Bartlow — Charlottesville, Va.

Wayne Sargent — Kewaskum, Wis.

Tom Malchow — Hudson, Wis.

Rick Burgard — Sheboygan, Wis.

John Kuziej — Burnsville, Minn.

Joanne Heney Swietlik — Green Bay, Wis.

Jeff Yasick — Mazomanie, Wis.

David Guld — Wausau, Wis.

Carri Emmerich — Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

Alyssa Scoda — Scranton, Pa.

You can learn more about each finalist, and vote for your favorite on the Packers’ website.

The deadline to vote is January 31, and voters could win Packers merchandise.

The winner will be announced later this winter. They will receive four club seats to a Packers home game next season, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a Packers away game next season, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

They will also be recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

