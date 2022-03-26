Packers add depth on defense, sign cornerback Keisean Nixon

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis.– The Packers are adding another veteran player to their defense.

Green Bay signed cornerback Keisean Nixon, the team announced Saturday. Nixon, who starred for South Carolina in college, spent the last four years with the Raiders. During his time in Oakland and Las Vegas, he managed 38 tackles, including 18 on special teams.

Nixon reunites with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who moved from the Raiders to the Packers earlier this year.

Nixon grew up in Compton, California, and played in rapper Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Youth Football League. He is Snoop Dogg’s nephew.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.