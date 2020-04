Packers add center, offensive tackle in sixth round of NFL Draft

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

The Packers beef up their offensive line with two straight picks in the sixth round.

Green Bay selected center Jake Hanson from Oregon, followed by offensive tackle Simon Stepaniak from Indiana.

The Packers have two more picks left – both in the seventh round.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments