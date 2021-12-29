Packers add 4 more to reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday night game against Vikings

by Logan Reigstad

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ active roster continues to thin ahead of the team’s Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, the team announced four new additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Tyler Davis and defensive end Kingsley Keke.

Before the latest announcement on Wednesday, 10 Packers were on the list and two were on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

The team also activated cornerback Jaire Alexander from injured reserve, elevated offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad and signed four players — linebacker Aaron Adeoye, tackle Adrian Ealy, cornerback Jayson Stanley and running back Kerrith Whyte — to the practice squad. Stanley was put on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said the team is looking at making workflow changes to limit the virus’ spread among its players.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field.

