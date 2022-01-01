Packers activate six players from reserve/COVID-19 list

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers are getting some reinforcements ahead of Sunday’s game after six players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Corey Bojorquez, Ben Braden, Oren Burks, Tyler Davis, Marcedes Lewis, and Ty Summers were all activated. Summers is still on injured reserve, however.

The Packers also promoted defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and wide receiver David Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.

Three players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Green Bay.

The Packers take on Minnesota at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

A win would see Green Bay clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC if Dallas loses to Arizona.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.