Packers activate Rodgers, will be available against Seattle
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the COVID-19 list Saturday, making him available for Sunday’s game.
#Packers activate QB Aaron Rodgers & CB Isaac Yiadom off the reserve/COVID-19 list
Roster moves ahead of #SEAvsGB 📰 https://t.co/W25i7agLFJ
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 13, 2021
Rodgers missed last week’s game in Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rodgers is on the injury report due to a toe issue and has not been given a game status designation.
League protocols required him to stay home for ten days, and Saturday was the earliest he could return.
Rodgers still attended team meetings and game-planning virtually from his home in Green Bay.
The Packers host Seattle at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on WISC-TV.
The Seahawks have had their own issues at quarterback, with starter and Wisconsin alumnus Russell Wilson missing multiple games with a hand injury.
Wilson is also set to return to play this week.
