Packers activate Rodgers, will be available against Seattle

by Kyle Jones

Ross D. Franklin Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the COVID-19 list Saturday, making him available for Sunday’s game.

#Packers activate QB Aaron Rodgers & CB Isaac Yiadom off the reserve/COVID-19 list Roster moves ahead of #SEAvsGB 📰 https://t.co/W25i7agLFJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 13, 2021

Rodgers missed last week’s game in Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers is on the injury report due to a toe issue and has not been given a game status designation.

League protocols required him to stay home for ten days, and Saturday was the earliest he could return.

Rodgers still attended team meetings and game-planning virtually from his home in Green Bay.

The Packers host Seattle at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on WISC-TV.

The Seahawks have had their own issues at quarterback, with starter and Wisconsin alumnus Russell Wilson missing multiple games with a hand injury.

Wilson is also set to return to play this week.

