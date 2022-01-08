Packers activate Myers, elevate two ahead of regular season finale

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers’ offensive line could be getting a boost heading into the playoffs.

The team activated center Josh Myers from the injured reserve Saturday. Myers had been dealing with a knee injury since Week 6 and could return to the field on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and linebacker La’Darius Hamilton were also elevated from the practice squad.

Star tackle David Bakhtiari could also return to play on Sunday. He is listed as questionable but was a full participant at practice on Friday. Bakhtiari has missed all of this season since tearing his ACL in December of 2020.

The Packers will be without defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. Both are listed as out on the team’s latest injury report.

The Detroit Lions, Green Bay’s opponent, are also dealing with injury issues. Fullback Jason Cabinda has been ruled out with a knee injury, and starting quarterback Jared Goff is listed as questionable with a knee issue of his own.

The Packers travel to Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. Green Bay has already clinched the NFC North title, and home-field advantage for the duration of the playoffs.

The game is not without meaning, however. Davante Adams is just 22 yards away from breaking the franchise record for most single-season receiving yards. That record, 1,519 yards, was set by Jordy Nelson in 2014.

Aaron Rodgers needs only 23 passing yards to capture his 10th career 4,000-yard season, and head coach Matt LaFleur could match Mike Ditka for the most victories by a coach in a three-year stretch (40) with a win Sunday.

