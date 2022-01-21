Packers activate linebackers Za’Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus off IR

by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers defense is getting closer to full strength ahead of their first playoff game.

Linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus are being activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Friday.

Smith has been one of the Packers’ biggest pass-rushing threats during the last two seasons, racking up 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020, but only played in one game this season — the Packers’ season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints — due to a back injury.

Mercilus played in four games for the Packers this year after being released by the Houston Texans midseason. He picked up a sack in the last game he played, a Week 10 win over the Seahawks, before tearing his biceps and landing on injured reserve.

The return of both veterans should give the Packers’ pass rush a boost as they prepare for Saturday night’s game against the 49ers. Fellow linebackers Rashan Gary (9.5 sacks) and Preston Smith (9.0 sacks) have largely played well in their absence, but the team’s depth at linebacker has been tested at times this season.

Kickoff for Saturday night’s playoff game is set for 7:15 p.m. on FOX.

