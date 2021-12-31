Packers activate four players from reserve/COVID-19 list

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Four Packers players are coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Henry Black, Tipa Galeai, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Kevin King were all activated ahead of Green Bay’s game against the Vikings.

Additionally, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was activated from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker JJ Molson and linebacker Ray Wilborn were added to that list.

Green Bay still has a few key players on the COVID-19 list, including tight-end Marcedes Lewis and punter Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez is eligible to return on Sunday, but it is unclear if he will play.

The Packers will also be without Jaire Alexander and David Bakhtiari. Alexander practiced with the team this week but was limited.

Aaron Rodgers was also limited in practice but is still expected to start Sunday. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Packers take on the Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, starting at 7:20 p.m. The last time the two met, the Vikings took the win, 34-31.

