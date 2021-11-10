Packers activate David Bakhtiari nearly a year after ACL injury

by Logan Reigstad

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The All-Pro left tackle is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice. "I'm like really itching to get back out there," Bakhtiari said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tackle David Bakhtiari could suit up for the Green Bay Packers following news the team activated him off its reserve/physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Bakhtiari, 30, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL late last year. He returned to practice on October 20.

At that time, Head Coach Matt LeFleur said the plan for Bakhtiari would be day to day.

Bakhtiari’s activation comes 20 days into the Packers’ 21-day deadline to return him to the 53-man roster.

The Packers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

