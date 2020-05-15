Packers 50th Hall of Fame induction banquet postponed to 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet is postponed until April 17, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the banquet was going to feature Charles Woodson and Al Harris as the newest inductees. Bud Selig is the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient and the late Zeke Bratkowski is the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient. A new media award was also established with the first recipient Bud Lea. LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting the Most Memorable Moment in Packers History on behalf of the Lambeau Leap.

“With the utmost consideration for the safety of all of our guests, our executive committee met and voted unanimously to support the postponement of the banquet until next year,” said Tom Konop, President of the Packers Hall of Fame Inc. “Charles and Al are in total agreement with our decision and they are looking forward to their big night next April.”

Those who bought tickets have been notified and the tickets will apply to next year. There are still some tickets available for the 2021 banquet.

