Pablo Teneyugue

Pablo Teneyuque, age 82 passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born on January 15, 1940 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico and was the son of Leonardo and Delfina (Segundo) Teneyuque. He married Albertina Torres on October 12, 1973 in Busamonte Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Pablo spent his life as a farmer. He came to the U.S. in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Albertina; his children, Jose Guadalupe Teneyuque, Tereso Teneyuque, Rosa Nely Teneyque, Juan Pablo (Luz Maria Ortega) Teneyeque, Francisco (Berenice Herrera) Teneyuque; grandchildren, Caitlin, Brandon, Valeria, Marleny, Vyoleta, Daryel and Beatryz Teneyuque,, and one brother Leonardo Teneyuque.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Holy Family “St. Mary” Catholic Church, 112 S. Beebe St. in Marshall. Father Jorge Miramontes will preside. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Burial will be in Sun Prairie city Cemetery.

