Paal Johann Myklebust

Paal Johann Myklebust, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from COVID related illness at the age of 61.

He was born at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI, on November 20, 1959 to Paal and Ragnhild Myklebust and grew up on the Myklebust Farm in the rolling hills of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Paal was a loving father, wonderful brother and son. As an avid sports enthusiast, he imparted the love of sports and athleticism to his five daughters who he adored with all of his heart. He was a friend to many; faithful, compassionate, and fierce. He was dedicated to the many people he loved, always expressing interest in their lives and their children’s lives. He also looked after his father, Paal Sr., following his mother Ragh’s passing. In later years, he worked to restore the Myklebust Farm.

Paal attended the University of Stout for Engineering and spent many years working for Flambeau in Baraboo as an Engineer. He later also worked at Mauston Tools. Embodying the spirit of the Midwest, Paal cultivated a love of the outdoors through his crafting and woodworking, and in his many adventures as a hunter and fisher.

Paal is survived by his children: Kelsey (Travis) Hartman, grandchildren, Chandler and Aurora; Tess (Mikal) Anschutz and a baby girl on the way; Jessica Myklebust (significant other, Andrew Schulenburg) and Grace and Lauren Myklebust; his siblings, Anna Maria (Barbara) and their children, Livianna, Andre and Katherine; Ragnhild (Thomas) their children, Elita (Renee and their daughter, Nova), JonPaul and Gabriela; twin brother, Per (Alice) and their children, Jens, Reilly and Evelyn and Hans (Lisa) and their children, Nathan and Anna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paal Sr. and Ragnhild Myklebust and his infant sister, Maria.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church for the immediate family on Monday, February 15th. The service on February 15th will also be live streamed for those that would like to join in on the service virtually.

The graveside service will take place on May 21st, 2021 at 11:30am followed by a luncheon celebration of life at the Vennebu Hill Events Center for extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a fund set up for Paal’s daughters by clicking here, or donate in honor of Paal, to the Chancellor’s Annual Fund at UW Madison by clicking here, to help all areas affected by COVID at the University.

Touched by all, we were so fortunate to have you in our life Paal, you will be greatly missed. No one will fill your seat at our table.

