Owner believes someone tried to poison dog with a hot dog bun full of rat poison

SUFFIELD, CT (WSFB) — Someone tried to poison a dog in Suffield, according to a complaint received by the police department.

According to Suffield police, a dog owner on Plantation Drive reported that they found a hot dog bun with peanut butter and brown pellets.

The pellets appeared to be rat poison, police said.

The owner, Jake Pasquariello, said Evelyn, a 5-year-old dog, went to the vet and is ok. The bun was in her mouth, but the dog did not ingest it.

He said his sister had noticed it when she was outside and Evelyn dropped it in front of her.

“When she look at it and saw the rat poison she knew something was weird. Something was wrong with it,” he said.

Police said the complaint claimed it was believed that a neighbor tried to poison the dog.

“It’s unique. I haven’t seen this in my 24 year career here in Suffield,” said Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown.

He adds that they’re also looking into letters that were sent to the family over the summer.

“We just found out about the letters now, so that’s why it’s ongoing because we are trying to back track several months,” Brown said.

The family has another dog, a yellow lab, so they’re not sure if the poison was meant for one dog or both.

Pasquariello explained what the letter said, saying “We got a letter from a house in this neighborhood in May saying how our dog was out of control and it was showing aggression and train it, that was the first issue we had. Now, this.”

The family said there’s an electric fence around the property, so the dogs have never escaped.

Police are now asking if anyone lives near or on Plantation Drive to check their surveillance cameras, as they want the footage.

Police also said they checked with animal control and they’ve had no problem with the dogs.

If the person is caught, they could be facing animal cruelty charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on the matter is asked to contact Suffield police.

