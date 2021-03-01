Overturned semi causes traffic delays on I-43 near Beloit

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BELOIT, Wis. — A rolled semi-truck has caused traffic delays on I-43 northbound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT shared a traffic alert shortly before 2 p.m. reporting the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. on system ramp from I-39 to I-43. The ramp and southbound lanes of I-43 at Hart Road were closed due to the crash.

The ramp closures are expected to last more than two hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash.

