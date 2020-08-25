Overture Center will light up in purple, gold to commemorate the 19th amendment

Photo courtesy of city of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote, Overture Center for the Arts will light up in purple and gold Wednesday.

According to a release, Overture Center will join other buildings and landmarks as part of the nationwide Forward Into Light Campaign. The campaign was named in honor of the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”

Some other places lighting up Wednesday are the White House, National Archives, One World Trade Center and Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign. Other Wisconsin sites are thw Wisconsin Executive Residence, the Haggarty Museum of Art at Marquette University, KP Gallery in Bayfield, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and Oshkosh Public Museum.

The 19th amendment granted women the right to vote. It was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919 and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. The ratification did not ensure full voting privileges for all women — many minority women could not vote until later in the 20th century because of discriminatory state voting laws.

