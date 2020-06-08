Overture Center to shine rainbow colors in celebration of Pride Month

MADISON, Wis. — Overture Center for the Arts will be adorned in rainbow-colored lights Wednesday to celebrate Pride Month and support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual communities.

The LED lights inside the main lobby will have rainbow colors from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.

“The campaign joins museums and cultural institutions across the country to promote creating communities where all are welcomed and celebrated, where intolerance is challenged and defeated, where justice prevails and where civil rights of all people are valued and respected,” Overture said in a statement.

The performing arts center’s social media channels will also post images of the building as well as works from LGBTQQIA artists using the hashtag #MuseumPrideParade.

