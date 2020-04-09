Overture Center to go blue in honor of healthcare workers

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Photo by Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. — The Overture Center’s exterior lights will shine blue Thursday night in honor of healthcare workers that are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Overture Center is one of many buildings and venues across the country participating in the campaign.

People can share photos of the light campaign online using #LIGHTITBLUE.

The tribute is not affiliated with any political organization and does not have a commercial benefit, the Overture Center said in a news release Thursday.

The blue lights will shine between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

