Overture Center to cut staff 60% during summer

Financial affect of pandemic closures on venue to be in the millions, Overture officials say

MADISON, Wis. — The Overture Center for the Arts in Madison announced Thursday that it will be cutting staff and furloughing more than half of its workforce because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Overture Center said staff was informed Wednesday that 60 percent of employees will be affected. Some employees have been furloughed, laid off or have had their hours reduced, and some positions have been eliminated.

“The arts industry thrives on bringing people together through the arts,” Overture said in a statement. “Closures were necessary to protect public health (because of COVID-19) and while state economies are reopening, the entertainment and hospitality sectors are expected to be the last to recover.”

According to the release, all staffing levels and every position was affected in some way by the staffing reduction. The changes take effect July 5.

The pandemic seriously affected the Overture financially, the center said. According to the release, the financial impact of the pandemic for the Overture’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, will be in the millions.

