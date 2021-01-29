Overture Center reveals upcoming Broadway season

MADISON, Wis. — The Overture Center announced Broadway shows will return to Madison with a rescheduled 2021-22 season.

Most 2020 shows have been carried over into the upcoming season, and “Hairspray” has also been added. According to a news release, the final show of the season will be Lin Manuel Miranda’s critically acclaimed “Hamilton.”

“We have an incredible lineup and much to look forward to when we’re able to bring tours back to Overture later this year,” said Tim Sauers, VP of programming and community engagement.

Overture said “The Lion King” and “Oklahoma!” were unable to be rescheduled, but the theater hopes to add each show in a future season.

The 2021-22 season will include the following Broadway shows:

• “Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 16-21

• “Mean Girls,” Jan. 11-16, 2022 – Madison premiere

• “Hairspray,” Feb. 22-27, 2022

• “The Prom,” March 22-27, 2022 – Madison premiere

• “Dear Evan Hansen,” May 10-15, 2022 – Madison premiere

• “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” June 14-19, 2022 – Madison premiere

• “Hamilton,” Aug. 9-21, 2022

Overture officials said “Come From Away” will also be presented from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Current 2020-21 subscribers will be contacted through email with more information on the upcoming season. Those interested in becoming a Broadway at Overture subscriber can sign up for the waitlist.

