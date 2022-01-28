Overture Center requiring COVID-19 booster vaccines or negative tests for all visitors starting March 1

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Beginning March 1, people who want to see a show at the Overture Center will be required to have received a COVID-19 booster vaccine or show proof of a recent negative test, facility staff announced Friday.

The new requirement toughens Overture’s previous COVID protocols, which require visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from within 72 hours of entry. Masks are also required for all visitors.

“Our goal is to keep our patrons, artists, employees and volunteers as safe as possible while in our building, and we hope the booster requirement instills even more confidence in Overture as a place to gather with family and friends for live performances and in-person events,” officials wrote on Facebook.

The policy will be re-evaluated in mid-March, the post added.

