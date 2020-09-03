Overture Center launches ‘Intermission’ campaign

The Overture Center for the Arts is one of the many local performance venues struggling to get through the pandemic. With performances cancelled for the foreseeable future, they’re launching their new “Intermission” campaign to keep the arts alive. Emily Gruenewald, the Overture Center’s vice president of development, joins Live at Four to explain how the new fundraising campaign will work.

