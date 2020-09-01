Overture Center launches Intermission Campaign, asks community to help raise $1.5 million

MADISON, Wis. — As Overture Center for the Arts has been closed since March 13, its leadership is asking the community for support through the Intermission Campaign.

According to a release, Overture Center will likely not host performances until 2021. The Intermission Campaign is aiming to raise $1.5 million by Dec. 31 to help support its programming and resident companies.

“We are asking the community to help sustain us during this intermission and ensure a strong future for the arts in southcentral Wisconsin,” the release said.

The release said gifts will help create virtual opportunities in the arts. Since opening in 2004, Overture said they have delivered 12 million arts experiences to the community.

“We need your help to bring back live performance and to support the jobs impacted by this closure, the downtown economy and our city’s quality of life,” said Overture Vice President of Development Emily Gruenewald.

Overture has 10 resident arts companies. There are typically 300,000 free or low-cost experiences each year at overture.

Overture is asking for tax-deductable gifts of all sizes. They are emphasizing the statement, “with your help, we’ll be right back.”

Donors making gifts of $100 or more are eligible for Overture’s donor benefits, active for one year from the time of reopening.

Donations can be made here.

