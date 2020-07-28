Overture Center to host virtual performance featuring ‘Hamilton’ star

Proceeds from $40 tickets benefit Overture Center.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Overture Center

While Overture Center for the Arts is not hosting live shows until the end of November, it is one of a few nonprofit arts organizations participating in the livestream concert, “Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side” on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Jackson is a Tony-nominated actor known for originating the role of George Washington in “Hamilton” and Benny in “In The Heights.” He is currently in the CBS drama “Bull” and was recently in “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Broadway. He also recorded an original song for the Disney film “Moana.”

Jackson will be performing songs from his favorite musicals, pop songs and original material with a live band, according to a release. He will also share stories from his time with “Hamilton” and “In The Heights.” Audience members can also text in questions that could be answered during the live event.

“Nonprofit arts presenters are the lifeblood of the performing arts industry and a pipeline for young talent. Without them, there is no Broadway,” Jackson says. “While everything is shutdown during this terrible pandemic, I am delighted to be able to help spread some joy and help raise some much-needed support for these deserving organizations.”

Proceeds from the $40 per household ticket sales will support Overture Center for the Arts. Tickets include access to the livestream performance and 72 hours of on-demand viewing of the livestream.

The livestream, which is filmed in New York’s New World Stages, will be presented by a number of nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

After the show, there will also be “Nightcap with Tim & Karra,” a post-show conversation with Overture’s Vice President of Programming and Community Engagement Tim Sauers and Programming and Community Engagement Manager Karra Beach.

Cedric Ellis, the executive vice president and chief enterprise services officer at CUNA Mutual Group, is the local sponsor and helped underwrite the Overture portion of the event.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m. on Overture’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments