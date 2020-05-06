Overture Center ending annual Frostiball gala fundraiser

Amandalynn Jones Overture Center's Frostiball

MADISON, Wis. — The Overture Center announced Wednesday that it will no longer host the annual Frostiball gala fundraiser.

According to a news release, organizers reviewed Overture’s fundraising activities and found, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, that large-scale fundraising galas will be more challenging to make happen in the future.

The release also said recent participant feedback suggested a refresh of the gala was needed.

The Overture Center has hosted Frostiball each January since 2005. It originated in 1987 to promote downtown Madison and was hosted at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Organizers said Overture’s development team is working on new fundraising ideas that can be tied to exiting events and benefit free and low-cost community programs.

