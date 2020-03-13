Shows at Overture Center canceled, monitoring situation for other shows

MADISON, Wis. — Two shows at the Overture Center are canceled as concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow.

Officials with the organization said Forward Theater Company decided to cancel its production of “The Amateurs.”

The show was scheduled to run March 19 through April 5.

The MadHatters also decided to cancel their 2020 Spring Concert on April 3.

Representatives with the Overture said they are working with the production companies of other shows to determine if they should also be canceled or postponed.

They did not say if the scheduled performances of Wicked would be canceled or postponed.

The organization said they have taken several steps to disinfect the building and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

